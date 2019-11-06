|
Lorraine Marilyn Rainy Bomhard passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on November 3, 2019. Daughter of the late James Edward Rose and Theresa Frances (Concannon) Rose. Rainy leaves behind her only daughter Paula Lynn Rose and niece Diane Lorraine (Franklin) Craig as well as other nieces and nephews. Rainy was born and raised in the home her father built on East Street in Sharon, MA adjacent to the Sharon Country Club. Rainy enjoyed sailing on Lake Massapoag and swimming the length! Rainy belonged to Sharon High Schools Glee Club and gymnastics team. Rainys true passion was reading- Medical to Mysteries; Fact-Fiction-Finance; Newspapers | History. A keen interest in the NYSE and an incredible crossword puzzle and celebrity cipher whiz. Rainy had a great sense of humor | clever and witty. Rainy was Paulas best friend, confidante, mentor and advisor and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Times Advocate from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019