M. Patricia (Lydon) Dutton, age 90, passed away peacefully in the Ellis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Norwood, Massachusetts on Sunday, November 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on the first day of spring, March 20, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Martin J. and Elizabeth (Gillis) Lydon. Pat married her beloved husband, Jackson H. Dutton, on October 17, 1953 in Saint Margaret Marys Church in Westwood. The couple made their home together in Sharon, Massachusetts, where Pat took on the role of a homemaker, welcoming and raising her five children. Pat was a talented tap-dancer and danced with her siblings The Lydon Four and was well known in the Norwood area. She and her older brother Jack were asked to perform on the Ted Mack Amateur Hour in NYC. She acted in many local plays throughout her childhood. Her talents include dancing, singing, piano, and acting. Pat composed dozens of songs such as: The Silver Bells of Christmas, Wonderful Wedding Day, Bunnies at 73, Girls, Girls, Girls!, 'Sharon Seniors on the Go, and Farewell, Shalom, Goodbye. She was a model and actress/comedienne for the Carol Nashe Talent Agency, and was known for her Hello Duckies routine in the English Music Hall genre. Pat was an active member of her community, leading the Sharon Seniors on the Go traveling road show for nearly 10-years and was awarded official citations from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Senate and the House of Representatives. Seniors would wow their audience with singing and dancing routines throughout New England, including the State House in Boston, churches, temples, nursing homes, The Salvation Army, and other organizations. They performed at the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. and at the White House for the Senior Citizens Advisory Board. She directed prominent town citizens in the sell-out Wizard of Oz. Pat was awarded Citizen of the Year from the Town of Sharon in 1992. Pat and Jackson (Founder & Pastor) were active members of Emmanuel Prayer Group. The congregation would worship in their home in Sharon. Members of EPG would make annual pilgrimages to Israel to celebrate the Feast of Tabernacles as defined in the Book of Esther. Pat became a minister of the Kingsway Fellowship. Her commitment to the Lord was central throughout her life. She had a passion for the Jewish Community and actively supported the state of Israel. EPG traveled to Israel for 25 consecutive years, performing with The Emmanuel Singers at hospitals, nursing homes, and kibbutzim. She studied Hebrew at the Hebrew College in Brookline, MA. She was a close friend of Former Prime Minister of Israel David Ben-Gurions cousin Ari Ben-Gurion. Beloved wife of the late Jackson H. Dutton. Loving mother of Barbara A. Ferrara and her husband Steven C. of Sharon, Deborah M. Dutton and her husband Peter M. Young of Westwood, Gregory M. Dutton and his wife Lori G. of Franklin, Patricia A. Dutton Conway and her husband Jeffrey M. of Malvern, PA, and the late Jackson H. Dutton, Jr. Cherished grandmother of Christopher Ferrara, Andrew Ferrara, Barrett Conway and his wife Amy, Patrick Dutton, Addison Conway and his wife Alexa, and Emily Dutton. Sister of the late Elizabeth Betty Lydon, Margaret Peggy Horton, John Jack Lydon, and James Jim Lydon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Pats Life Celebration on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Funeral Service will be held in the Victory Church, 67 High Plain Street (Route 27) Sharon on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Rock Ridge Cemetery in Sharon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Sharon Council on Aging, 219 Massapoag Avenue, Sharon, MA 02067.
Published in Times Advocate from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019