Ginley Funeral Home
892 Main St
Walpole, MA 02081
(508) 668-0709
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ginley Funeral Home
892 Main St
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Timothy's Church
650 Nichols Street
Norwood, MA
View Map
1925 - 2019
Margaret E. Moore Obituary
Margaret E. Moore, 94, of Gilford, NH passed away peacefully at her home on June 30, 2019. She was born November 22, 1925 to the late Frederick and Anna Bradbury of Dedham, MA. Margaret graduated Dedham High School and worked as a model and a secretary while being active in her community. She married Frank H. Moore and they had 6 children. Margaret was a devoted mother and enjoyed her volunteer activities such as teaching Sunday school, being a scout leader, a member the PTA and fund raising for various charities. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Frank H Moore Sr. and her son Gary C. Moore. She is survived by her sons: Frank H. Moore Jr and his wife May of Concord, CA and Jeffrey Moore of Fairhaven, MA; and daughters Sandra Moo- re - Beinoras and husband John of Gilford, NH, Leslie Cameron and her husband Paul of Bernardston, MA and Kathryn Moore of Gilford NH. Her grandchildren: Allison Brocklebank, Avery Hines, John Beinoras, Maegan Beinoras, Sabrina Kourafas, Abigail Kourafas, Kerri DuBois and Sarah DuBois. Her funeral Mass was celebrated on July 6 in St. Timothys Church with burial in Knollwood Park, Canton. Arrangements were under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home, Walpole.
Published in Times Advocate from July 3 to July 11, 2019
