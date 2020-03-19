|
Marie Macdonald died peacefully in Portsmouth, NH on March 16, 2020. Marie was born on March 19, 1930 in Boston, Massachusetts. During her 89 years she raised and educated six kids: Chuck (Jensen, UT); Bob (Houston, TX); Dave (Brooklet, GA); Denise McKew (Poland, ME); Karen Schweizer (Stratham, NH); and Doug (Portsmouth, NH). She is survived by her children, their spouses, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marie was a strong and independent woman. She truly loved her family and those close to her. Marie enjoyed gardening, reading, research and politics. She also found great comfort in the Catholic church. In honor of her wishes, her service will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135 (www.thehome. org). For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Times Advocate from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2020