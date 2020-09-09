Marilyn G. Lamb of Sharon, MA, passed away of natural causes in her home on September 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Hyman Lamb. Dear daughter of the late Louis and Bertha Greenfield. Devoted mother of Paul Lamb and his wife Susan, and Marty Lamb and his wife Peri. Proud grandmother of Audrey, Joanna, Elissa, and Simma. Dear step great-grandmother of Evelyn Bertoson. Loving sister of Charlotte and Robert Abrahms, Dear aunt of Jill Sholes. Private services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyns memory may be made to the Lamb-Ellowitz Scholar in Residence Endowment Fund at Temple Israel, 125 Pond St., Sharon, MA 02067. |



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store