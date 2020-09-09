1/
Marilyn G. Lamb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn G. Lamb of Sharon, MA, passed away of natural causes in her home on September 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Hyman Lamb. Dear daughter of the late Louis and Bertha Greenfield. Devoted mother of Paul Lamb and his wife Susan, and Marty Lamb and his wife Peri. Proud grandmother of Audrey, Joanna, Elissa, and Simma. Dear step great-grandmother of Evelyn Bertoson. Loving sister of Charlotte and Robert Abrahms, Dear aunt of Jill Sholes. Private services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyns memory may be made to the Lamb-Ellowitz Scholar in Residence Endowment Fund at Temple Israel, 125 Pond St., Sharon, MA 02067. |

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA 02067
(781) 828-7216
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sharon Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 7, 2020
My condolences to the Lamb family. Fond memories back to the early sixties. Always great conversation, always a kind word always a smile.
Steven Zaharoff
Chestnut Hill, Ma
Steven Zaharoff
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved