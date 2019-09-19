|
Marilyn Louise (Kambour) Boulais of Walpole, completed her lifes journey of ninety years in her home on September 12, 2019. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, the late Richard Boulais. Loving mother of Craig Boulais and his spouse Carolanne (Dastoli) of Walpole, Jeannine Boulais of Walpole, and the late Stephen Boulais of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Michael Lewandos of Phoenix, AZ, David Boulais, Kevin Boulais and Alan Boulais, all of Walpole, and Angela Boulais and her husband Benjamin Orrall of Cumberland, RI. Sister of the late Edward Kambour and his surviving spouse Sandra Kambour of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the late Ann (Kambour) Ryan of Alexandria, VA. Also survived by many nephews and a niece. Born in Weymouth, MA her family moved from Rockland to Walpole in 1944. Marilyn attended Bridgewater State College graduating in 1950 with a B. S. in early education. Her first year of teaching was in the Lexington Public School system, returning to Walpole to complete the next thirty-five years of her teaching career at Plimpton and Bird Middle Schools. In 1971, Marilyn was asked to teach in the recently formed PUPPI (Plimpton Ungraded Primary Post-Primary Instruction) Room at Plimpton School. This was an innovative fifth grade classroom of forty-seven students, based on the open concept of education. The instructional model encouraged hands-on, cooperative learning, flexible grouping, and individual progress. Marilyns warm personality and can-do attitude were major factors in the classrooms success over the next four years. Marilyns class was also the first 5th grade classroom to attend a week-long Environmental Education program at Camp Calumet in W. Ossipee, NH | in November! Marilyn was remembered by many, students as their favorite teacher. During her retirement years, Marilyn was an avid bridge player with former teachers from Plimpton School. The group would take many trips traveling up and down the east coast. Marilyn also chaperoned summer trips to England and France and Australia with students. Marilyns happy and kind spirit will be missed by all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service in celebration of Marilyns life on Saturday, October 26th at 11:00 AM in the United Church, 30 Common Street, Walpole. Interment will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations of classroom supplies may be made to the elementary or middle school of choice. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Homes of Walpole www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Advocate from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019