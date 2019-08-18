|
Mary E. (Bennett) Carter, age 91, passed away peacefully in her Walpole, Massachusetts home on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Revere, Massachusetts on August 27, 1927, she was the daughter of the late William P.H. and Helen (Hooper) Bennett. She was raised in Revere, graduating from Immaculate Conception High School with the Class of 1945. Mary continued her education at the Carney School of Nursing, graduating with the Class of 1948. Following her graduation, Mary took a position with the Carney Hospital working as a Registered Nurse. Mary married her beloved husband, John T. Carter on June 4, 1949, and together they made their home in South Boston. As she welcomed her first son, John, Mary took on the role of a homemaker and the young family moved to Dorchester in 1954. After welcoming her second son, Mark, Mary and John settled in Hyde Park in 1962, where they welcomed their daughter, Karen. In addition to raising and caring for her family, as a dedicated nurse, Mary cared for several patients in their own homes. In 1998, Mary and John settled in Walpole, to be closer to their family. Throughout her life, Mary loved spending time at the beach. She and John purchased a summer home in Marshfield, where Mary could enjoy Rexhame Beach, one of her favorite places. Back at home she loved taking on any and all home projects, including wallpapering, painting, and tiling. As an avid animal lover, Mary spent countless hours watching the local birds and loved spending time with her dogs. Marys family wishes to thank both Kathi Hamilton and Cheryl McDonough for their care and compassion over the past couple of years. Beloved wife of the late John T. Carter. Loving mother of John T. Carter and his wife, Arleen (Hart), of Walpole, Mark F. Carter and his wife, Carole (Ferraro), of Groton, and Karen E. Carter and her husband, Stephen Johnson, of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Matthew A. Carter of Groton, Michael C. Carter of Walpole, and Lauren C. Carter of Groton. Sister of the late William Bennett. All services will be private at the request of Marys family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Massachusetts Audubon Society, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.
