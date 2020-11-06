Mary (Lannary) Kelly passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Mary Lannary and the wife of the late W. Paul Kelly. Mary took ill at her 90th birthday celebration on Oct. 27. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy and Chandler School for Business. Beginning her career at the Boston Post, she met the love of her life, Paul Kelly, and, when married in 1957, they settled in Sharon. Mary and Paul travelled extensively throughout Europe and the United States, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Israel, China and Bolivia Mary was a devoted parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, a member of the Church's Winner's Club, the Sharon Garden Club, A Book Group, Opera Group, Cousin's Luncheon Group, and the Sharon Gourmet Club (44 yrs.). However, Mary's real passion was painting. She was an accomplished watercolorist, and her painting will be treasured. Mary is survived by four cousins: Maryellen Callahan, Peg Murphy and Corrine Fillmore all of Gloucester and Thomas J. Flanagan of Millis. Mary leaves many other cousins, nieces and a nephew and grandnieces and grandnephews along with a vast number of wonderful friends. Mary had a wonderful life! Due to the virus a private Funeral Mass is scheduled followed by a burial at Rock Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Mary's name to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 59 Cottage St., Sharon, MA 02067 or to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.