Mary T. Fitzgerald (Milnes), age 85, of Sharon passed away on June 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Cherished daughter of the late Josephine V. (Casey) and William F. Milnes, Mary was raised in Plymouth NH. She graduated from Plymouth High School, Plymouth Teachers College and Burdett College in Boston. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker, Mary resided in Sharon since 1961. She previously worked as a real estate broker in Sharon and as a legal secretary for Attorney Michael Razza. She was an active member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Sharon and the Sharon Art Group. Marys large family was her proudest accomplishment, her greatest joy. Nana Mary had a gift for making each and every one of her children and grandchildren feel special and loved beyond measure. They will treasure the memories of her warmth and kindness as well as her generosity, beauty and grace. Mary enjoyed traveling the world with her husband Jim, organizing countless arts and crafts activities for her grandchildren, and creating beautiful watercolor paintings of her own. She loved animals, the beach and spending summer days on Cape Cod. Beloved wife of 63 years of the late James F., Mary leaves her 5 children, their spouses, 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. Loving mother of Colleen M. Fitzgerald of Norton and her children Bryan Bartell, his wife Jessica and their son Jack, Jaye Bartell and fiancee Erin Kennedy, Lauren Bartell and husband Mike Pascucci, Megan Bartell and Bill Anderson and son Noah; daughter Suzanne F. Flannery and her husband Joseph of Acton and their children Allie, Joey and Sarah; daughter Pamela M. Dodge of Sharon and her daughters Jacqueline and Carolyn; son James F. Fitzgerald III and wife Lori of Canton and their children Taylor Steuer and her husband Daniel, James F. Fitzgerald IV and Lia; daughter Stephanie F. Lerner and husband Adam of Norton and their sons Aidan, Zachary and Camden. Sister-in-law of Kathryn Baird of Hingham, Pat Fitzgerald of Waltham and Pam Boland of Bedford and Maine. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 455 Washington St., Canton, Thursday June 27 4-7 pm. Funeral mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Sharon, Friday June 28 at 10 am. Burial to follow in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimers Assn 309 Waverly Oaks Rd. Waltham MA 02452. For guestbook see http://www.dockrayand thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Advocate from June 21 to June 28, 2019