|
|
Olga M. Bobrowski (Fatch) of Walpole passed away on December 25, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Bobrowski. Devoted mother of William C. Bobrowski and his wife Marilee of Marblehead, Richard M. Bobrowski and his wife Victoria of FL and Michael S. Bobrowski of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Alaina Howard and Richard Bobrowski. Great grandmother of Oliver and Olivia. Sister of the late Frank, Michael, Renaldo, Ann and Velia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Nicholas and Bambina Fatch. Funeral from the Kraw- Kornack Funeral Home 1248 Washington St. Norwood, Monday Dec. 30, 2019 at 10 am followed by a funeral mass at 11am at St. Catherine of Siena Church Norwood. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 from 2-5pm. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery Norwood. Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home www.KRAW-KORNACK FUNERALHOME.COM FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED 781-762-0482
Published in Times Advocate from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020