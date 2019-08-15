|
Patrick Daniel Mathias, 30, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston following a long illness. Born in Providence, RI, on August 23, 1988, he was a son of Maribeth (Greenwood) Mathias and Johnnie Mathias, both of North Attleboro. Patrick was a lifelong resident of North Attleboro. He attended Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School and attended Bristol Community College for two years. He was a longtime devoted fan of the Insane Clown Posse and will be remembered for his wit, sense of humor and love of comedy shows. In addition to his parents, he leaves a brother: Jonathan Mathias of North Attleboro; his maternal grandparents: Daniel and Margaret Greenwood, formerly of Walpole now of Franklin, MA; his paternal grandparents: David and Sandra Mathias of Mathias, West Virginia; and the late Jean Mathias. He also leaves several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend an open house Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 1-6:00 P.M. at the Norwood Elks, 152 Wins- low Avenue, Norwood, MA. Visitation has been respectfully omitted. Burial will be private. Patrick's family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff at Massachusetts General Hospital for more than 20 years of care and friendship. Please do not send flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Patrick to Mass General Hospital for Children Pediatric Group Practice, 5 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114. For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit the online guest book at www. dyer-lakefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA (508) 695- 0200.
Published in Times Advocate from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019