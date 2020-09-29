1/1
Phillip E. Pineau
Phillip E. Pineau, 82, of Walpole MA, September 23, 2020. Leaving behind his beloved and adoring wife of 35 years, Lois. He also leaves behind his brother Joseph Lama and his wife Carol of Pawtucket RI, his brother Norman Pineau and his wife Sheila of Scituate RI, his sister Ruth Pelletier of Plymouth MA, and his sister-in-law, Denise Flanders of Laconia NH, as well as many nieces and nephews. Phillip fought a brave and courageous battle with Metastatic prostate cancer and Parkinsons Disease. He was born in Pawtucket RI and spent his youth in Newport RI. He joined the US Army in 1955 and served three years in Germany and another three years in France. Upon returning home, Phil owned and managed several gas service stations in Rhode Island as well as a roofing business. He eventually moved on and joined the RI Police Academy where he worked in law enforcement for six years, later moving to Meredith NH where his family vacationed during the summers. He was a Sergeant for the Meredith Police Dept. for eight years. Phil then decided it was time for a career change and joined the Laconia Water Works where he became the City of Laconias Water Treatment Facility Supervisor, managing and supervising the Citys first one-million-gallon water treatment facility. He retired after 20 years of service in 1999. Upon retiring, Phil and Lois moved to Walpole MA. Phil was very active, building two homes from ground to roof, while working his day job. He loved basketball, racquetball, and golf. He and Lois could often be seen hiking through the streets of Laconia, as well as Newport RI, Hampton Beach, Plymouth Rock and many other of their favorite vacation spots. He also loved working out at the local gym where he made many friends. There will be no calling hours. Services will be private. Any donations may be made to the Walpole/Natick Visiting Nurses, P.O. Box 252, Walpole, MA 02081 or Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Advocate from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
