Robert Linwood Doucette, age 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his home in Foxborough surrounded by the comfort of his loving family. Son of the late Daniel and Mary (MacPhee) Doucette. Robert was born in Portland, Maine on August 8, 1935. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He earned a Bachelors of Art at Northeastern University, Class of 1967. He and his wife Catherine were married on February 4, 1971. He was raised in Boston's South End, raised his own family in Sharon and has been a resident of Foxborough for the past seven years. He was a former teacher at Boston Technical High School and was the owner/operator of Lynwood Motorworks of Sharon. Bob loved all kinds of music, but especially the blues. His father, a renowned fiddler, passed along the music gene to Bob. He played the guitar and sang, making up songs for his infant sons to put them to sleep, and passing his love of music on to them. Bob loved to cook. He never followed recipes, just used them as suggestions. His fabulous meatballs, beef stew and fish chowder were never the same twice. Bob's college degree was in modern languages. He spoke Spanish and French and could get by in Italian and Portuguese. He loved languages and he loved people. Any time he met someone, if he detected even the slightest accent, Bob made it a point to learn how to say hello, goodbye and thank you in that person's language. On a cruise, he spent most of the time talking to crew members about where they were from. In museums in Europe, while his family looked at the exhibits, he talked to the security guards about their families. On customer service phone calls, he always tried to make the person on the other end laugh. He was never interested in "the guys with the fat wallets." He was always interested in the workers. Beloved husband of Catherine Smith Doucette. Loving father of Jeffrey Doucette and his wife Ronee Uyeshiro of Los Angeles, CA and Christopher Doucette of Copenhagen, Denmark. Devoted grandfather of Benjiro Doucette. Brother of the late Philip and Elaine Doucette. Also survived by many loving cousins and friends, especially his "Internet friends" from the Sons of Sam Horn. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation Monday, October 7, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South St. in Foxborough. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, Fund Development, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923 or via www.vnacare.org. To leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. For additional information please contact 508-543-5471.
Published in Times Advocate from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019