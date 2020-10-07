Ruth Ann Boynton age 79, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home. Born in Boston, MA, she was a daughter of the late Emmanuel and Julia Colsch. Ruth was a member of UGHA and Doo Wop Hall of Fame Committee. She was an animal lover and a member of the New England Miniature Schnauzer Rescue. She was known in her hometown of Walpole, MA as 'the dog sitter'. Ruth was a devoted wife to Robert F. Boynton for 55 years who preceded her in death in 2014. She is also preceded in death by her son, Paul J. Boynton. Survivors include a son, Robert F. Boynton Jr. of West Roxbury, MA; daughters, Lynn A. Boynton and her life partner William Driscoll and Lisa Boynton all of Myrtle Beach; grandchildren, Justin Cullen and his life partner Caitlyn, Jesse Cullen and life partner Hayley; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Paul Cullen, Lillian Emma Cullen, Julian Francis Cullen all of Thurmont, MD and daughter in law, Megan Boynton of MA. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM Tuesday, Oct. 6th at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to: Ardent Hospice 'No one should die alone Foundation', www.nosdaf.com
or 855-667-3230. Sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome. com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the family.