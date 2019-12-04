|
|
Sally E. Sauer, age 61, passed away in her East Walpole, Massachusetts home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born in Blue Isle, Illinois on October 1, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Duane and Virginia (Gesteland) Clemans. In 1995, Sally moved from Chicago, Illinois to East Walpole, Massachusetts and a year later, she married her beloved husband, Jonathan P. Sauer, on June 8, 1996 in the South Walpole United Methodist Church. Sally earned her law degree from the Massachusetts School of Law in 2004, after which she joined her husband, founding Sauer and Sauer Law Office in Walpole. She was the loving mother and stepmother of three children, Christopher J. Sauer of Foxborough, Catharine P. Sauer of Goffstown, New Hampshire, Jeremy P. Sauer of Seattle, Washington; and of numerous dogs. She was the devoted sister of David Clemans of Janesville, WI, Susan Taylor of Auburn, WA, Sandra Bailey of Manassas, VA, and Carolyn Cary Clemans of Wickenburg, AZ. At the request of Sallys family, all services will be private. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.
Published in Times Advocate from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2019