Susan A. Brissette of East Walpole passed peacefully August 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 74. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Jr. of 50 years. Devoted mother of Dianne M. Brissette of Whitinsville and Kenneth J. of Foxboro. Cherished sister of Ellen Lyons, Marylou Sullivan and the late Thomas E. Ryan all of Walpole. Loving Grandma of Bradley and Alison Cundiff and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Visiting hours were held Friday, August 30 at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common Street, Walpole. Interment was private at family's request. Susan was a 35 year employee of Wrentham Developmental Center and in her younger years she was a waitress at Frances Cafe in Medfield. One of her biggest hobbies was camping with all of her best friends in Plymouth. Please in lieu of flowers all donations can be made to a cancer .
Published in Times Advocate from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019