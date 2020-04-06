Home

Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Suzanna Ransow Obituary
Suzanna (Petroff) Ransow, of East Walpole, passed away on April 3, 2020 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Carl Ransow. Devoted mother of Cynthia McCaig of East Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Gretchen Ransow of London, England and Eileen Ransow-Smith of Watertown. Sister of the late Bill Petroff. Daughter of the late Alexander and Alexandra (Pazloss) Petroff. All services are private and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, Norwood, MA. www.kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home 781-762-0482
Published in Times Advocate from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2020
