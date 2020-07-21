1/1
Dr. Thomas B. Kinraide
1942 - 2020
Dr. Thomas Bassett Kinraide, 78, died peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, surrounded by his daughters and caregivers. He was cared for with compassion in his final months by the staff at The Residence at Five Corners in Easton, the aides from ComForCare private nursing, and the nurses and staff of Old Colony Hospice. Thomas was born in Bridgeport, CT January 20, 1942 to Thomas Kinraide and Claudia (Bassett) Kinraide and spent his childhood in Virginia and Massachusetts. He graduated from Waltham High School in 1960. He earned a Bachelors Degree in Biology from Boston University, a Masters from Clark University, and a PhD in Plant Physiology from the University of Montana in 1972. Tom worked as a researcher and instructor at Colorado College and at the University of Vermont before moving to Beaver, WV in 1981 to begin a 30-year career as a research scientist with the USDA. He loved his work and was highly respected in his field. He was married for 48 years to Beverly (Brookfield) Kinraide (d.2013) and together they had two daughters and many friends. They were kind and generous people who opened their home, their hearts, and their wallets to people in need. Tom was a brilliant intellectual who enjoyed giving lectures as much as he enjoyed attending them. His many passions included science, history, linguistics, exercise, camping, the Unitarian church, public radio, and travel. He was an Eagle Scout and was active in scouting all his life with his daughters and his grandchildren. He was an advocate and champion for the environment and for social justice. Tom will be greatly missed by his children Jerusha Vogel (Ken Vogel) and Rebecca Kinraide (Tobias Drewry), and his grandchildren Duncan, Matthew, Adric, and Eowyn. He is survived by his sister Pamela Sage (Steve Hadley) and his cousin Dottie Welch (Gary Welch). He will be buried in Rock Ridge Cemetery in Sharon with his beloved wife. A virtual memorial service will be planned for some time in August. Those wishing to honor Thomas memory may lend their support to Public Radio, Public Television or The Nature Conservancy. Obituary and Guestbook at the Farley Funeral Home Website -www.farleyfh.com FARLEY FUNERAL HOME (781)344-2676

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
July 22, 2020
A virtual service is planned for Saturday August 8th at 1pm. (EDT) Please join us on this zoom link: https://bostonu.zoom.us/j/96494953835?pwd=RGY2ZG5sNEVxWFZSckUwSjRSYmJoUT09 contact Rebecca Kinraide if you need more assistance connecting to the zoom service.
Rebecca Kinraide
Family
July 22, 2020
Tom and I served on church committees (UU), sat together at services, walked his dogs, and "intellectualized". I will miss him.
Valerie White
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
I enjoyed talking with Tom more than with almost anyone else. He had such a wide range of knowledge and interests. And a great sense of humor. Once, during an ice storm, we were listening to tree branches cracking under accumulated ice when we heard a nearby siren. "Ah", said Tom, "The tree surgeon is coming."
Ford Denison, former lab-mate, now in Minnesota
Ford Denison
Friend
July 22, 2020
One of my favorite memories of him was seeing him with Tay when Tay was just under a year. I'd never been around him with small children and was just amazed at how sweet he was with him and how much fun they had together. I think I have a picture of them together somewhere but I'll have to look for it.
Angela Kauffman
Family Friend
July 22, 2020
Tom was always kind and a wonderful and caring conversationalist. He and Bev had us over to dinner parties several times and always respectfully listened to our thoughts and opinions and had excellent insights to share. I will always remember Tom as a very intelligent man with a kind soul full of compassion for others.
Alicia Kinder
Friend
July 22, 2020
My uncle held the most interesting conversations! I learned about different reasoning in history, strange animal habits, and new vocabulary from Uncle Tom. He influenced me to not only start, but finish reading Moby Dick! He will be missed.
Elaine Brookfield
Family
July 22, 2020
Dear Rebecca and Toby, I am sad to hear of Tom's death, he was a unique and cherished member of our church congregation. I enjoyed his sense of humor, his passion about causes and about the church's future, and had many conversations with him and Beverly over the years. He will be missed. My deepest sympathies to you and your family at this time of loss.
Linda Godfrey-Bailey
Friend
July 22, 2020
JJ and Becca. I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of your father. Both of your parents were very special to me. When I think of them, thoughts of their kindness and gentleness are what I am reminded of the most. I love you both.
Vickie Osborne
Family Friend
