Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
Thomas W. Caplis


1933 - 2020
Thomas W. Caplis Obituary
Thomas W. Caplis, 86, passed away November 23, 2019. He was the husband of the late Margaret E. (McKittrick) Caplis. Born in Woburn, MA he was a son of the late Michael and Florence (Airey) Caplis. Mr. Caplis worked as a self-employed general contractor in Walpole, MA for many years. He was a US Navy veteran, a Mason and past Master of his local Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed traveling and playing golf. He is survived by his daughter; Leslie J. Larsson, four grandchildren, one great granddaughter and two sisters; Betty Schneider and Priscilla Cudoni. He was the father of the late Patrice A. Caplis-Lopes, grandfather of the late Nathaniel Caplis, and was the brother of the late James Caplis and Marie Balestrieri. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., Woburn, MA 01801.
Published in Times Advocate from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2020
