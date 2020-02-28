|
Thomas W. Caplis, 86, passed away November 23, 2019. He was the husband of the late Margaret E. (McKittrick) Caplis. Born in Woburn, MA he was a son of the late Michael and Florence (Airey) Caplis. Mr. Caplis worked as a self-employed general contractor in Walpole, MA for many years. He was a US Navy veteran, a Mason and past Master of his local Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed traveling and playing golf. He is survived by his daughter; Leslie J. Larsson, four grandchildren, one great granddaughter and two sisters; Betty Schneider and Priscilla Cudoni. He was the father of the late Patrice A. Caplis-Lopes, grandfather of the late Nathaniel Caplis, and was the brother of the late James Caplis and Marie Balestrieri. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main St., Woburn, MA 01801.
Published in Times Advocate from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6, 2020