Timothy Heikkinen passed away suddenly at home on Monday May 18, 2020 at age 41. He was born and grew up in Walpole, MA and attended Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood. After graduation he spent one year at the University of Maine at Farmington. He subsequently went to code school at Diman and Bristol Community College. He has resided in Fall River for the past 20 years working as a self- employed electrician. Tims hobbies included skiing, snowboarding, working on his car, and spending time with his many friends. Tim was predeceased by his father David James Heikkinen from Lewiston, Maine. He is survived by his mother Joan White and Gerald Fillion of Fall River, his brother and wife Dr. David and Jennifer Heikkinen of Northbridge, his grandmother Eva Heikkinen of South Paris, ME, and his uncle and aunt Tom and Patrice Heikkinen of Oxford, ME, and his Aunt Gerri White of Fall River. Tim is also survived by his many cousins from Washington DC, South Paris ME, and Florida. A service to celebrate Tims life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in Tims name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston, MA 02215. Tims funeral arrangements are in the care of Waring- Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall Riv



