|
|
Virginia (Ginny) R. (Mugford) McLauchlan, 88, of Center Conway, died peacefully on March 10, 2020, with family at her side. She was born and raised in Newton Center, MA, the daughter of Ambrose and Rosina (Batt) Mugford. After marrying the love of her life, Robert, they settled in Walpole, MA to raise their family and later retired to Center Conway, While raising her family, Virginia was a fulltime homemaker as well as worked as a Home Health Aid and later worked as an administrator for Cummins North Atlantic, up until her retirement. Virginia was a dedicated volunteer working for Meals on Wheels, the Humane Society, and was an active member of her church. Church and family were her priority, but she also enjoyed dancing, traveling, reading and crafts. Virginia was predeceased by Robert, her husband of 53 years. She was also predeceased by her siblings Douglas, Grace and Robert. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Martha and her husband Craig of Starks, Maine, her son Robert, of Franklin, MA, and her son Russell and his wife Janine of Center Conway. Virginia was the proud grandmother to Nicole of Bryant Pond, Maine, Joshua and his wife Toni of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, Robert and his girlfriend Samantha of Illinois, Michael of Franklin, MA, and Angela (Anj) of Center Conway, NH. Virginia most recently became a proud great grandmother to Orlo of Kill Devil Hills, NC. Virginia is also survived by her brother-in-law lan and his wife Sandra of Florida, her sister-in law Cora of Maine, and sister-in-law Meriam of Connecticut, as well as by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Hospice House, 236 Stetson Rd., Auburn, Maine 04210 or the Conway Area Humane Society P.O. Box 260 Conway, New Hampshire 03818.
Published in Times Advocate from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020