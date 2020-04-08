Home

Wayne A. Heitmann, 67, of Arlington Street, died at home following a long and courageous battle with lung disease with his wife and step-daughter at his side Born in Chelsea on December 4, 1952, he was a son of Frederick and Rosalie (Zahler) Heitmann and grew up around the country and graduated from Sharon (MA) High School and later graduated from Boston State College. On November 20, 2004, Wayne married Robin (Hollister) and they have enjoyed 15 years together. Wayne worked as the Director of Quality Control for Sepauton in Waltham. He loved sports and was an avid Red Sox fan. Wayne also enjoyed reading, playing video games, puzzles and camping. Survivors include his wife, Robin Heitmann of Athol; a son, Matthew Heitmann of Athol; daughters, Brooke Fishbein and Alexa Soll, both of Andover; a step- daughter, Paula Stephens of Athol; step-sons, Jarrod Borey of Winchendon, and George Lehto of Gilsum, NH; seven grandchildren; a brother, Michael Heitmann of Las Vegas, NV; sisters, Elayne Shamitz of Boston and Denise Heitmann of Charlestown, RI; his mother in-law, Joyce Mason, of Orange; many nephews, nieces and cousins; and life-long friend, Jan Schatvet of Colorado. Wayne was predeceased by his parents. There are no calling hours or services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Wittys Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family. You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Advocate from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020
