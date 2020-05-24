|
|
Albert J. Daigneault, 87, of Hudson, passed away peacefully May 8th, 2020. Albert was born and raised in Hudson. The son of Leve F.Daigneault and Rose A. (Lanoue) Daigneault. He was a Hudson High School graduate, class of 1950. As a young teenager, he started working at Daigneaults Market. In 1953, he served in the United states army. In 1955, he returned and partnered with his father. In 1972, they wisely attained a liquor license and became Daigneaults liquors. Eventually his father passed the business on to Albert. Albert and Joe Daigneault, his cousin and dear friend, ran Daigneaults for many years. Just like his father, he continued to work well into his 80's, opening the store every day, greeting each and every customer. He was so appreciative of all his customers who supported him through all the tough times especially during the endless bridge construction. He was so close to the Portuguese community in our neighborhood. Albert worked long hours, but still found time for his family. He loved taking the family to old orchard beach, ME. He owned and trained harness horses and loved sports cars. His close group of friends created the Back Bay Fisherman's Club and escaped once in a while to NH. Ronnie Bissonnette, one of his dearest lifelong friends is the last member of this club. Albert's boys grew up and learned the business. He was ready to hand over the reins and they were ready to continue the family business, they expanded Daigneaults into three stores. Daigneaults liquors celebrated one hundred years in business in 2019. Albert was so proud! Albert leaves his wife Mary Jane Daigneault and sons Christopher and Allan Green and his three grandsons Preston, Parker and Kaeson and many cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Helen Best, brother Donald and sister in law Beverly Daigneault The family would also like to thank Ellen and Matt for helping Albert in his time of need. Services will be held at a later time. Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral home is honored to be assisting with is arrangements.
Published in Village News from May 24 to May 31, 2020