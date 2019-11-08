|
|
Armen Manuelian 89, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at UMass Medical Center. Armen was predeceased by his wife, Julia (Jamgochian) Manuelian in 1967 and his wife, Grace (Sahagian) Manuelian in 2000. He was born in New York City on November 11, 1929 the son of the late Asadoor and Tavriz (Bogigian) Manuelian. He was raised in Worcester and graduated from Commerce High School before continuing to study Education at Worcester State College where he earned his masters degree. Mr. Manuelian proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Armen was a teacher and Vice Principal at Naquag Junior High School in Rutland for 39 years. He was an active and longtime member of the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church. The original foodie, Armen loved dining out and had a passion for trying new restaurants. Throughout his life, he enjoyed traveling extensively throughout Europe, the Caribbean and the United States. Mr. Manuelian enjoyed reading, watching old movies and listening to opera. He was a member of the Worcester Opera Association and was fortunate enough to attend the Metropolitan Opera on several occasions. Armen was also a volunteer at the Worcester Art Museum. He will be forever loved and cherished by his son, Mark A. Manuelian and his wife, Mary of Westborough; his grandchildren, Sam Manuelian and Benjamin Kosh, both of Westborough; extended family members and friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Shirley A. Manuelian. Family and friends will gather to honor and celebrate his life on Monday, November 11th from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 12th at Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 635 Grove St., Worcester. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be considered to Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 635 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605.
Published in Village News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2019