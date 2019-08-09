|
|
Edison Beryl Munroe of Naples FL (previously from Westborough, MA) passed away at the age of 88 after a brief illness on August 4, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1931, in Flint Michigan - the son of John & Myrtis Munroe. After graduating from Lynn Classical High in 1949, Ed attended MIT & the prestigious General Electric Sr Management Training Program. He married Marjorie Martel in February 1962 & had three children. Ed spent most of his career as an executive in manufacturing at General Electric and Coppus Engineering in Worcester, MA, before moving on to life as a full time Entrepreneur in 1985. Ed & Margie opened 4 Book Stores together, selling them in 2006 & retiring full time to Florida. Ed was an avid golfer & enjoyed Boston sports teams, writing poetry, reading, dining out & good times among his many lifelong friends & his family. He leaves his wife of 57 years, Margie Munroe; one son, John Munroe & his wife Lee and two daughters - Kristin Parone & her husband Tim and Michelle Brown & her husband Kevin; his brother Robert Munroe & his wife Velma, and his sister-in-law Linda Rogers & her husband Wes. He also leaves 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. He will be dearly missed by family & many lifelong friends, who were there for him until the very end. Services will be held at 11AM on Monday, August 26, 2019, at St. Stephens Epis- copal Church, 3 John Street, Westborough, MA. Donations can be made to Avow Hospice, Naples, FL or St Matthews House, Naples, FL in memory of Ed.
Published in Village News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16, 2019