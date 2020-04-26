|
|
Edmund Ned F. Leger, Sr., 93, of Hopkinton, died peacefully after a short battle with Covid-19 on April 23, 2020. Born in Walpole, MA in 1927 he served in the Coast Guard on troop transport ships during WWII. He was Director of Maintenance at the Charles River Hospital in Wellesley, MA for many years. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Ellen, and siblings Eleanor Huff and Paul Leger. He lost his wife Dotty and daughter, Kim in a tragic house fire in 1970, and his son Chip died in 2014. He was also predeceased by his long time best friend, Phyllis Bishop and her youngest son, Leicester B. Bishop, Jr. Ned leaves Phyllis remaining children, Brooks Gernerd and her husband, Fred, and their daughter, Elisabeth and her husband, Johnny Webster; Gordon Bishop and his wife, Sherion; and Leicesters widow, Debby Bishop and their daughter, Victoria Ellis. He was a loving and proud grandfather to Elisabeth and Victoria. Armed with a quick wit and always ready with a joke, he had friends wherever he went. He was happiest at his little bit of paradise on the lake in Hopkinton. Private arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com Donations may be made in his memory to the caring staff at Mary Ann Morse Rehab Center in Natick, https://maryannmorse.org/
Published in Village News from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020