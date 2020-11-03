1/1
Edward T. McCabe Jr.
Edward Thomas "Thom" McCabe, Jr., 76, of Westborough, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the UMass Memorial Healthcare-Memorial Hospital in Worcester. He was the husband of Judith K. (Schlott) McCabe, with whom he was happily married for 54 years. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Edward Thomas and Vivian (Gaudet) McCabe. He was raised and educated in Worcester and was a graduate of St. Johns High School, the last class to graduate from the Temple St. location in Worcester. Thom was the owner of the former Red Barn and Tom Foolerys Restaurant in Westborough. He was a former member and past president of the Rotary Club of Westborough, and during this time inspired Rotary Club to sponsor the Festival of Lights celebration which takes place during the holiday season in the town center. He was also the past president of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Thom was well respec -ted in the community, a generous man, and a man of great wit. In addition to his wife he is survived by one son, Sean K. McCabe and his wife, Eliana, of Westborough; one daughter, Tara A. McCabe of Key West, FL; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. One of the quotes that Thom is most remembered for, "As the twig is bent, so grows the tree." will resonate in the hearts and minds of all that knew him. At this time services and burial in St. Lukes Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St Johns High School, 378 Main St., Shrewsbury, MA 01545. www.westboroughfuneralhome.com

Published in Village News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2020.
