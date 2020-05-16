|
Janet M. Lewis, of Cotuit, MA, a former resident of Hopkinton, MA, died at home on May 4, 2020 from lung cancer. Born in Philadelphia, PA, February 19, 1944, the daughter of the late William and Marguerite Munday. She was the loving wife of the late Ronald H. Lewis for 46 years. Janet is survived by her son Court Lewis of Venice, FL, her daughter and son-in-law Kirsten and Danny Bertges of South Burlington, VT and her daughter and son-in-law Kelley and Ben Lloyd of Overland Park, KS. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Marin Lewis of Brisbane, QLD, Australia, Landon and Nicholas Lewis of Venice, FL, Jordan and Ryan Bertges of South Burlington, VT, and Amy and Spencer Lloyd of Overland Park, KS. In addition, she leaves her brother Bill Munday and wife Rita of Chagrin Falls, OH, sister Susie Munday-Champagne and husband Hank of Springfield, VA, and sister Margo Harkness and husband Jim of Northport, AL. Janet graduated from Solon High School in Ohio in 1962, Marquette University in 1966 with a BA in Speech Pathology and from New Mexico State University in 1968 with a Masters in Speech Pathology. She worked as a speech pathologist for a brief time, but then chose to stay home and raise her three children. For 10 years, she owned and operated Country Creations, a company that made fabric- covered books and purse accessories. She had a passion for decorating that was evident in the beautiful homes that she created and a love of shopping, especially for antiques, treasures and bargains. She also loved to garden. She designed and tended perennial gardens and home landscapes, was a garden club member and enjoyed touring gardens. In her later years on Cape Cod, she volunteered, enjoyed political banter and had an active social life as a member of a widows club (MWHF), exercise group, Fifty Plus Club and Friends of Cotuit Library. She was cherished by her friends for her sense of humor and fun spirit. She will be remembered most for her love of her children and grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at The Parish of Christ the King in Mashpee, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ehlers-Danlos Society. Donations can be mailed to: The Ehlers-Danlos Society, 1732 1st Avenue #20373, New York, NY 10128 or submitted online at https://www.ehlers-danlos.com/giving. For online condolences please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com.
Published in Village News from May 16 to May 23, 2020