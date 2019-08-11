|
Joseph Everett MacLeod, 81, of Westborough died peacefully on Friday, August 2nd at Hospice House in Lincoln, MA surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born on December 5, 1937 in New Bedford to Robert Burns MacLeod and Elizabeth Hazleton Read and leaves his brother, Robert Burns MacLeod, Jr. and wife, Carol, of Cape Porpoise, ME. Joe was predeceased by his brothers, William of Clam Lake, WI and Richard of Boulder, CO. Joe graduated from Governor Dummer Academy (GDA) in Byfield, where he was captain of the schools first undefeated lacrosse team [woo- den sticks and no pads] and attended the University of Vermont. He served in the US Army and was honorably discharged as Captain. He later served as a member of the 76th Training Division of the National Guard. For many years, Joe was a successful manufacturers representative for office furniture lines in New England. Upon retirement, he became an active volunteer at Marl- borough Hospital and the Westborough Police Department, sang in the Westbo- rough Community Chorus and was Chair of the Scholarship Committee for the Scots Charitable Society of Boston. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years Carolyn (Carr) and children Susan Elizabeth of Naples, FL, Joseph Jr. of Goshen, NY, Douglas Miles of Tuxedo Park, NY, W. Scott Macomber and his wife, Jynnifer, of Chelmsford and Ashley Snow Macomber and her husband, Oliver Hall, of Los Angeles, CA as well as grandchildren Jack, Dylan and Alexandra of Ramsey, NJ, and Phoenix and Levi of Chelmsford. Joe found fulfillment in his loved one's happiness. A quiet man with a singular sense of humor, he kept his friends and family in stitches. Never one to talk much about himself, he always tried to put others at ease and was a constant and steady support for his family. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 13, from 5 to 7 P.M. at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Marks Episcopal Church, 27 Main St., Southborough, concluding with Military Honors. A reception will follow in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers for those wishing to make a donation, please consider Governors Academy (GDA), 1 Elm Street, Byfield, MA 01922. Founded in 1763, the Academy is the oldest continuously operating boarding school in America.
Published in Village News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18, 2019