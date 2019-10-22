|
Margaret Schleeter, 98, of Lynn, MA, formerly of Westborough, MA, Cape May, NJ, and Horsham, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Life Care Center of the North Shore in Lynn. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Schleeter. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Lydia (Lautenschlager) Maier and was educated in Philadelphia schools. Margaret was affiliated with the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Westborough and enjoyed crocheting, bowling and playing cards. She is survived by her daughter Linda Garber and son-in-law Frederick H. Garber, of Swampscott, grandson Matthew Hammond Garber, of Somerville, grand-daughter Sara Jane Garber and her husband Joshua Wladkowski, of Swampscott, and daughter- in-law Janet Dimmig Schleeter of Dushore, PA. She was the mother of the late William Schleeter and Carolyn Schleeter and sister of the late Lydia Jaroszewski and Frederick Maier. Services will take place at a later date in the Veterans Cemetery in Cape May, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Life Care Center of the North Shore, 111 Birch St., Lynn, MA 01902. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home.
Published in Village News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019