Melvin Kizner, 84 of Southborough and Hull MA died peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 following a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Diane Z. (Zerner) Kizner for over 60 years. Born in 1936 in Boston he was the son of the late Alfred and Anna (Finkel) Kizner. He was a proud graduate of Boston Latin School and Boston University. Mel was also a very proud US Army veteran. When not with his children and grandchildren, Mel was a volunteer with the Southborough Police Department and Treasurers office. One of his favorite memories was assisting with the Jr. Police Academy each summer. Mel was also an active member of the Dull Mens Club and enjoyed spending time with his ROMEOs (Retired Old Men Eating Out). Mel is survived by his wife, Diane. Children; Stephanie Meyer and her husband Keith, Jonathan Kizner and 6 grandchildren; Benjamin, Henry, Chloe, Charlie Samantha and Danielle. He was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer. Mel was known for his warm smile, optimistic outlook, and broad repertoire of jokes. An encounter with Mel always made your day a little better. He took great pride in his family and particularly his role as Grampie. The burial will be private. Donations in his name can be made to a charity of your choice
