Richard Rick Ivan Kramer, 73, died peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Westborough, Massachusetts, after a short battle with COVID-19. He was born in the Bronx, New York on July 12, 1946 to Robert Bob Morton Kramer and Elaine Rhoda Kramer, ne Margulies. He was raised in Queens and, primarily, Island Park in Long Island, New York with his younger sister, Judith "Judy" Ann. After studying at Bowling Green University in Ohio, Rick moved to New York City and made a tight circle of friends, including his future wife, Fredda (ne Nassberg) Kramer, her sister Karen, and Karens future husband, John Faraguna. This close-knit group lived the quintessential 70s New York City lifestyle, with Rick playing the trumpet, beginning his career as a social worker, and earning his Masters in Social Work from Hunter College. Rick and Fredda fell head-over-heels in love, married in 1972, and soon had their eldest son, Eric. They then purchased a home in New Jersey, where they had their daughter, Abby, and youngest son, Peter. The family enjoyed spending time outdoors, visiting Midvale, Bear Mountain, Rye Playland, and the beaches around Island Park, New York. Rick became the Director of Community Services at the Young Adult Institute, where he was responsible for serving hundreds of severely developmentally disabled people, many of whom had been warehoused, abused, and neglected. He was beloved by the parents of his clients because of his unwavering commitment to the program. Like the jazz music he played, Ricks life was filled with spontaneity and adventure. Though his relationship with Fredda turned out to be less permanent than either of them expected, he remained a devoted father and was especially close with his daughter, "Abby Jo." In his thirties, he was diagnosed with Parkinsons disease, and was one of the earliest patients to receive the, then experimental, Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery. His participation and continued involvement in the research of Parkinson's disease has contributed to DBS becoming a standard treatment. Rick continued to live life to the fullest, meeting Debra Freed to whom he was married for fourteen years. They lived primarily in Eastchester, New York with Debras daughters, Jen and Helene, and, at times, Abby and Pete. In one of his last spontaneous adventures, Rick; Pete; Petes wife, Mary Beth; and Abby visited Los Angeles to cheer on Eric, who ran the 2006 L.A. Marathon, as part of Team Parkinsons. In the latter years of his life, Rick moved into Beaumont Nursing Home near Pete, in Westborough. For four of those years, Ricks mother, Elaine, lived in the same facility, and they spent many hours playing Scrabble, watching films together, and eating pineapple fried rice. Notwithstanding the difficult side effects of Parkinsons, Rick never lost his charm or his sense of humor. He always had a witty quip or a movie recommendation to share, and his affable demeanor made him a favorite of the staff at Beaumont. He enjoyed his grandchildren Eli, Lily, and Cleo, and visits from his family, including his beloved sister, Judy. Richard is survived by his son Eric Kramer, Erics wife, Kimberley, and their daughter, Cleo; his daughter, Abby Kramer; his son Peter Kramer, Peters wife, Mary Beth, and their children, Eli and Lily; and Ricks sister, Judy Herren-Kramer, her husband, Juerg, and their children, Rachel and Alexander Robert. Due to coronavirus restrictions on gatherings, a virtual memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 26th. Please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, Ricks family requests that friends and extended family consider making a donation to the Parkinsons Foundation.



