Rosalie "Lee" A. (Nelson) Hakansson, 85, former longtime Southborough resident, died August 1, 2020. Raised in Easton & Braintree she was a graduate of Thayer Academy and Colby Sawyer College. She was formerly employed with the Southborough School Department, Fenwal Incorporated, Digital Equipment Corporation as a senior administrative assistant, executive administrator and project specialist. She is survived by daughter Cynthia Hakansson of Jefferson, NH; son Mark Hakansson of Guildhall, VT; brother Richard E. Nelson of Florida; sister-in-law Judith Hakansson of Maine. She was predeceased by her husband Fred. No public services at this time. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net
.