|
|
Susan M. Saunders of North Reading, age 64, passed away Tuesday morning, November 19, 2019 at her home with her husband by her side after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born July 12, 1955 in Melrose, MA, a daughter of Doris M. (Favorat) Coffin of Wakefield, MA, and the late Peter T. Coffin. Susan was the beloved wife of Kenneth A. Saunders and the devoted mother of Jennifer J. Martinez and her husband Matthew of Hopkinton, and the loving Mimi of Colin, Ryan, and Nicholas. Susan was the cherished sister of Peter A. Coffin and his wife Kristin and Sandra J. Law and her husband James, all of Londonderry, NH, and she is also survived by many loving sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Susan attended Fisher Junior College and spent her career as a Medical Assistant in the Melrose area, first in Pediatrics (Dr. Geraldine McCormack) and later in Dermatology (Dr. Stephen Kornbleuth). Her work and dedication were valued by doctors and staff alike, and she had many close friends among both staff and patients. Celebrating 30 years of marriage in 2019, Susan and Ken were totally devoted to each other and shared the most loving relationship. They enjoyed traveling to many wonderful places, with favorites including Disney World, Sanibel Island, and Cape Cod. Even more special were times spent with family at their vacation home in Bethlehem, NH in the White Mountains, as well as the family lake house on Cobbetts Pond in Windham, NH. Also important to her were simple times at home, including Red Sox games and decorating / maintaining her always-beautiful house. For Susan, helping, loving and spending time with her family was the most important part of her life. Susan and her daughter Jenny had a very special relationship, totally committed to each others happiness and well-being. Susan also helped her aging mother in every way possible, and was the most loving and dedicated Mimi to her precious grandkids... all while making every person in her life feel truly special and loved. Even during the most difficult times of her battle with breast cancer, Susans energy and capacity for love never wavered. Funeral services were held on Saturday, November 23, in Reading, with burial at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. A reception for family and friends followed at Spinellis Event Center in Lynnfield. For those interested, contributions may be made in Susan's memory to the MGH Cancer Center at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, 2014 Washington St., Newton, MA 02462. To leave a condolence on the online guestbook, please visit johnbdouglassfuneral home.com.
Published in Village News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2019