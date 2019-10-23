|
Theodore L. Gassett HOPKINTON: Theodore L. "Ted" Gassett, 76, a lifelong resident of Hopkinton, died peacefully Mon. October 21, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Carol A. (Stevens) Gassett; their children, William A. Gassett and partner Adrienne Hollis, and Ann Michelle Dragsbaek and husband Torin, all of Hopkinton; 4 grandchildren, Maddie, Cole, Morgan and Luke Dragsbaek; two brothers, Jim Gassett of FL and Tom Gassett of Colombia; and many nieces, nephews and their families. He was the brother of the late John, Joseph and Eugene Gassett, and the late Charles Rutkowski. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ann (Foy) Gassett, and was a graduate of Hopkinton High School, Class of 1961. Mr. Gassett served honorably in the US Army National Guard from 1964-70. A builder and real estate developer, he owned and operated Circa 1700 Builders and Bay State Housewrights of Hopkinton. Ted was a longtime parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church and was a president and member of the Hopkinton Kiwanis. He loved York Beach, Maine, enjoyed westerns and keeping up with current events on CNN and Fox News. Visiting hours are Fri. Oct. 25th from 4-7pm at Chesmore Funeral Home, 57 Hayden Rowe St., Hopkinton. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Sat. Oct. 26th at 10am in St. John the Evangelist Church, 20 Church St., Hopkinton. Burial will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Hopkinton. Memorial donations may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. |
Published in Village News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019