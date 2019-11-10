|
|
Wendy A. Tyler, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born on Jul 10, 1944 in Beverly, MA to the late John and Jane (Callahan) Bruce. Wendy was a lifetime member of the Waynedale United Methodist Church. She enjoyed devoting her time volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House for 15 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and making snuggles for the animals at the ASPCA. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and baking. Wendy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Tyler; daughter, Suzie (James) Rattie; sons, Jeffrey (Amanda) and Christopher Tyler; grandchildren, Kyle and Alex Rattie, Ellie and Emily Tyler, and Vanessa Penell; sister, Barbara Burnham; and brother in-law, David Tyler. Also proceeding her in was her granddaughter, Kayla Nicole Tyler. A funeral service will be held at 3pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, Indiana 46807 with visitation two hours prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com.
Published in Village News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2019