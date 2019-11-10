Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Tyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy A. Tyler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy A. Tyler Obituary
Wendy A. Tyler, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born on Jul 10, 1944 in Beverly, MA to the late John and Jane (Callahan) Bruce. Wendy was a lifetime member of the Waynedale United Methodist Church. She enjoyed devoting her time volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House for 15 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and making snuggles for the animals at the ASPCA. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and baking. Wendy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Tyler; daughter, Suzie (James) Rattie; sons, Jeffrey (Amanda) and Christopher Tyler; grandchildren, Kyle and Alex Rattie, Ellie and Emily Tyler, and Vanessa Penell; sister, Barbara Burnham; and brother in-law, David Tyler. Also proceeding her in was her granddaughter, Kayla Nicole Tyler. A funeral service will be held at 3pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, Indiana 46807 with visitation two hours prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com.
Published in Village News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -