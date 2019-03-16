|
Barbara Lee (Bell) Connell, 76, born and raised in Reading, and longtime resident of the South Shore, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on the afternoon of March 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert M. Connell, with whom she shared nearly 30 years of marriage. A licensed hairstylist and barber, Barbara continued her profession upon moving to Scituate, where she lovingly raised her two children. A perfect homemaker known for her gift of hospitality, Barbara thrived at interior decorating, cooking and entertaining friends; her innate talents were limitless. An exquisite and humble woman who enjoyed reading, she was well-informed about current affairs and appreciated engaging in thoughtful discussions. She loved to travel and was an avid sports fan. Barbara also loved music and theater, often attending concerts and live productions. Known for her unwavering Christian faith and solid character, Barbara was an active participant in Bible studies and prayer groups in the communities in which she resided. Generous and philanthropic by nature, she always extended a helping hand with grace and a smile. She was the devoted mother of Meredith L. Connell of Duxbury and Scot M. Connell of Beverly; loving sister of Richard E. Bell and his wife Karen of Reading, Stephen S. Bell and his wife Joanna of North Reading and the late Robert B. Bell; adored sister-in-law of Ellen Bell of Reading and Lorraine (Connell) Leeman of Randolph. She is also survived by 6 nieces and nephews and their families. A celebration of Barbara's life will take place on Saturday, April 27, at 1 p.m. at the South Shore Baptist Church, 578 Main Street, Hingham, followed by refreshments and fellowship; location to be announced at the conclusion of services. Interment will take place privately, where Barbara will be laid to rest beside her late husband at St. Mary's Cemetery in Scituate. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to New Hope Chapel, 52 Main Street, Marshfield, MA 02050. For online guest book, please visit www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home 781-545-0196
Published in The Wakefield Observer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2019