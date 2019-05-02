|
|
Ann J. Patnode, 76, of Clearville, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019. She was born Friday, August 7th, 1942 in Brookline, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late Warren C. Cherry and Hazel (Gould) Cherry. She was first married to Weldon R. Lovely who passed away in 1964, and was then married to Wayne Patnode, who passed away in 2015. She is survived by their children, Weldon R. Lovely, Jr., and wife Dawn of Indian Lake, Kevin J Lovely and wife Lucy of Sebastian, Florida, Kerri Russell and fianc Tim Dicken of Clearville, Catherine Haraden and husband Brett of Randolph, Vermont, six grandchildren, Melissa, Rueben, Zach, April, Rachael, and Brooke; Five great-grandchildren, two brothers, Warren C. Cherry, Jr. and wife Connie and David Cherry and wife Muriel, a cherished friend Maddy Gaulin, who will miss her dearly, and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to her parents and first and second husbands, she was preceded in passing away by a granddaughter Samantha (Lovely) Gautier. After graduating from high school, Ann worked throughout her lifetime as a nursing assistant and activities director with residents at long-term care homes, a career she treasured. For many years on a Thursday night, you would find her playing bingo with her friends at their local community center, and Ann will be remembered for being a caring and loving person who always put the needs of her family, friends and clientele before her own. A private memorial service will be held by her family with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, North Attleborough, Massachusetts. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Michelle for all her help and assistance. Arrangements by Dalla Valle Funeral Service, Main Street, Everett.
Published in Walpole Times from May 2 to May 9, 2019