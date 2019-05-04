|
Charles P. LaCivita, 97, of East Walpole, died April 30, 2019 in Norwood Hospital. He was the loving husband for 67 years of the late Edna May (Madden) LaCivita who died in 2013. Born in East Walpole, February 20,1922, he was the son of the late Joseph and Carmela LaCivita. Charles was a life long East Walpole resident growing up on Maguire Park. One of thirteen children, he spoke often of his great upbringing on the farm and of having so many siblings. He owned several of his own businesses through the years, including an oil delivery business, a construction business and a paving business. His patriotism and love of country was always evident and he was proud of having served his country. He enlisted in the Coast Guard during World War II and served on the cutter Duane. During his time on the Duane, the cutter provided escort duty to merchant ships being convoyed back and forth between the US and Europe. He crossed the North Atlantic 16 times. During his later years Charlie enjoyed being in his workshop and spending time in his vegetable garden. He took great pleasure in sharing the results of his efforts with both family and neighbors. His love of family was the most important part of his life. He is survived by his children, Russell LaCivita and his wife Mary of Walpole, Pamela LaCivita and her husband Jim Mercure of Center Conway, New Hampshire, Joanne Pierce and her husband Marty of Cataumet, Edna May Morrie and her husband John of St. Albans, Vermont and Christine LaCivita of East Walpole. He was the father of the late David LaCivita and Cheryl Haley. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Michael Sbardella, Jill Hall, Tina DiCicco, Carla Yuastella, Wiley Gutchell and Patrick Haley. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Jovanni, Julianna, Caroline, Emma, Danny, Colton, Giada and Carmela. His services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Jimmy Fund, PO Box 849168,Boston,MA 02284-9168. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home, Walpole (www.ginley fuenralhomes.com).
Published in Walpole Times from May 4 to May 11, 2019