|
|
Corinne M. Kratochwill of Walpole, March 31, age 76. Beloved wife of Robert F. of Walpole. Cherished mother of Michael R. Kratochwill and his wife Dr. Monica McKinnon of Medfield and Scotty A. Kratochwill of Walpole. Cherished sister of Thomas Maloof of Seabrook, NH and the late Russell and Dennis. Loving Grammy of Alexandra, Merideth, Annalise, Matthew, Graham and Maleisha. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church on Friday, April 5 at 10AM. Interment at Rural Cemetery, Walpole, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Walpole Fire Department. Alexander F. Thomas & Sons F.H. Walpole 508-668-0154
Published in Walpole Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019