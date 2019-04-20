|
George H. Najarian, age 85, passed away peacefully in the Franklin Heath and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on May 1, 1933 he was the son of the late Krikor and Nevart (Bedrosian) Najarian. George spent his early years in the Boston area graduating Brighton High School in 1950. After High School he graduated the New England College of Pharmacy in 1954. George married his wife, Jean Charshoodian in Watertown on August 22, 1954, the same year he enlisted in the Army. While in the Army he served as a Medical Aidman in the 1st Infantry Division, a combined arms division, the oldest continuously serving in the Regular Army, well known as The Big Red 1. George reached the rank of Corporal before his honorable discharge in 1956. Living in Roslindale, George moved to Walpole in 1961 where he raised his family. From 1974 to 1996 owned Curtin Rexall Pharmacy, established in 1933, known as The Friendly Store to all his customers. George loved sports but especially the Red Sox, vacationing in his favorite places, Aruba and Point Sebago, Maine, and spending time with his many grand and great grandchildren and close friends. Beloved husband of Jean L. (Charshoodian) Najarian. Loving father of Donna Bucklin and her husband Paul of Monson, Debra Zarba and her husband Charles of Walpole, Dean Najarian and his wife Susan of Wrentham, Derek Najarian and his wife Mila of Stratham, NH, Dennis Najarian of Plainville. Cherished grandfather of Brian, Eric, Amelia, Michael, Kristina, Kerri, Elexys, Lesley, Shane, Taylor and great grandfather to Aiden, Owen, Orion, Oliver, Lucas, Ava, Zackary, Olivia, and Savannah. Brother of the late Leon Najarian and his surviving wife Pamela of Hopedale. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Georges Life Celebration on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the James H. Delaney Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, Walpole. A Memorial Service will be held in the Funeral Home immediately following at 7:00 PM. Interment will be private at the request of the family. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made the Epiphany Parish, 62 Front Street, Walpole, Massachusetts, 02081. https://www. epiphany-walpole.org/.
Published in Walpole Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019