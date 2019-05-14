Home

Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2285
James R. Kennedy

James R. Kennedy
James R. Kennedy passed away unexpectedly at the age of 75 on April 22, 2019 at Saint Lukes Regional Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa with his wife and friends at his side. Visitation will take place on May 17 th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm in the Hallett Funeral Home in South Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Funeral services will take place Saturday May 18th at 10:00am in Saint Pius X Parish in South Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery in Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts. A memorial will be held at a future date in Storm Lake.
Published in Walpole Times from May 14 to May 21, 2019
