It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Joanne Mary Kinch-Cauteruccio. She passed unexpectedly on Monday March 4th , 2019 in Grass Valley, California. Joanne was born in Newton, Massachusetts on September 1st , 1964. She leaves her Father Ronald James Kinch and Step Mother Kathleen Kinch of Melbourne, Florida. Her Mother Dolores Pucci of Osterville, Massachusetts. Her Brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Amy Jane Kinch of Walpole, Massachusetts. Her Brother and sister-in-law Andrew and Evan Duffy of Brookline, Massachusetts. She was Auntie Jo to A.J and Mia Brandolo. Joanne attended schools in Norwood and Walpole, MA. She graduated from Walpole High School with honors in 1982. She received an Associates degree from Vista College. She also recently received her realtors license. She loved academics and was a lifelong student. She spent most of her adult life in the Bay Area of California. She vacationed throughout her life in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. She loved traveling and was always planning a new adventure. Joanne lit up the room wherever she went and was loved by all who met her. She was a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for children in foster care and gave selflessly to improve the lives of those in her care. Music was a big part of her life. She worked for Bill Graham Productions in San Francisco for a time and loved all her co-workers from The Fillmore and the Warfield Theater, in San Francisco. She excelled in her career as a Sales Associate, Administrator and Sales Manager at EO Products, Terra Nova and the Companion Group. She most recently worked at Water Heaters Only, Inc. in Grass Valley, CA. She will be missed by her many friends and family on both coasts. There will be a Celebration of Life for her at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joanne's memory can be sent to: 1 World Avenue Little Rock, AR 72202,(855) 948-6437; Child Advocates of Nevada County 200 Providence Mine Rd. Suite 208 Nevada City, CA 95959, (530) 265-9550.
Published in Walpole Times from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019