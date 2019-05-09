|
Russell L. Moreshead, (87) died peacefully with his daughter by his side on Monday, May 6th, 2019. Russ was the son of the late Charles Moreshead & Emma Ellis. He served in the United States Navy on the USS Saipan (CVL-48), was a renown carpenter and fisherman as well as proud resident of Walpole and Plymouth Massachusetts. The loving husband of the late Marie Mickey Moreshead, Russ is survived by his son, Dana Moreshead; daughter, Julie Gilbert and her husband Kevin; and his 5 grandchildren, Emily and Eden Hefferon, Franklyn and Hudson Moreshead and Micah Maddox-Gilbert. Visiting hours will be held at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Highway (Rt. 28), Wareham, MA on Tuesday, May 14th from 10 - 11 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA at 12:45 pm. For directions and on-line guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Walpole Times from May 9 to May 16, 2019