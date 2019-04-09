|
Alicia "Lish" (Brundle) Humberd, 46, of East Wareham, died April 6, 2019, at home, while surrounded by her loving family, after a long illness. She was born in South Weymouth and lived in Plymouth, before moving to Wareham 20 years ago. She graduated from Plymouth High School. Mrs. Humberd worked as a branch manager for Rockland Trust in East Wareham. She enjoyed dancing, listening to music, flower gardening and going to the beach. Survivors include her husband, Gregory W. Humberd of East Wareham; her parents, Darrell J. and Teresa (Gualtieri) Brundle of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; a daughter, Rebecca J. Hunt of Wareham; 2 stepdaughters, Holley and Samantha Humberd of Wareham; a granddaughter, Jessie Hackett; 2 brothers, Derek Brundle of Wareham and Jason Brundle of Walden, Vt.; a sister, Kristen Millard of Walden, Vt.; her grandmother, Melanie Brundle of Bethlehem, N.H. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, 9899 Main St., Suite 204, Damascus, MD 20872. Arrangements are by the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. For more info and online guest book, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wareham Courier from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019