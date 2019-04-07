|
|
Dorothy P. (Govoni) Dickson, 97, of Wareham, died April 4, 2019 at Wareham Healthcare. Dottie was the widow of the late Thomas C. Dickson and the daughter of the late Philipo and Irene (Ferrioli) Govoni. Dottie lived in Wareham and Florida. She loved her dogs, enjoyed camping and square dancing with her husband and was a member of St. Patricks Church. Dottie wore many hats in her professional life including x-ray and lab technician. Survivors include her daughter, Jean E. Webb and hus- band Warren Webb of Sarasota FL; 3 grandsons, John English III and his wife Cyndi of Wareham, Thomas English of NJ and David English and his wife Miriam of Beaverdam VA, 6 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Visiting hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cran- berry Hwy., Wareham. Her funeral will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Anthonys Church, Gault Rd., West Wareham. Burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery. For directions and online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wareham Courier from Apr. 7 to Apr. 14, 2019