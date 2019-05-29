|
Frank "Chico" John Andrade, 73, of Brockton, formerly of Wareham, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Alliance Health at West Acres in Brockton, after a long illness. Born in Wareham, and raised in Rochester, he was the son of the late Thomas James Andrade Sr. and Frances (Barboza) Andrade. He moved to Brockton in 2006. Mr. Andrade worked as a delivery courier and a carpenter for Self Help, Inc., in Brockton. He was also a musician and played the bass guitar and keyboards. Mr. Andrade also enjoyed drawing and painting, fishing and digging for clams and quahogs. Survivors include his daughter, Kim Andrade-Butler of Brockton; his siblings, Anthony Andrade and Patricia Andrade both of Rochester, David Andrade of Whitman, Carol "Colada" Andrade of New Bedford and Jamila Abdal-Khallaq of Dorchester; his grandchildren, Stanley Demesmin, Jatoy Andrade, Chantelle Andrade-Browne, Joao Silva, Kaayla Silva, Jianna Silva, and Shylaa Silva; his great-grandchildren, Luie Rivera, Mya Rivera, Alanni Wilmot, Julien Maldonado, and a 5th great-grandchild expected in July; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Karen L. Andrade, and his siblings, Thomas J. Andrade Jr., John Andrade, Rita Andrade, Joseph Andrade, and Emmanuel Andrade. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rte. 28), Wareham, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will follow in Rochester Center Cemetery, Rochester. Visiting hours will be Friday, May 31, from 5-8 p.m. For directions and online guest book, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wareham Courier from May 29 to June 5, 2019