Janis M. (Lakin) Fuller, 59 of Independence, Kansas passed away, surrounded by family, on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. Janis was born April 4, 1959 in Middleboro, MA to Donald and Marilyn (Zucco) Lakin of Wareham. Janis attended and graduated from Wareham schools and following her education she married Kevin J. Fuller on July 20, 1980 in Wareham. The couple made their home in Wareham. Janis moved to Independence, Kansas in the spring of 2017 to be closer to her family. Janis was employed as a special needs secretary at Old Rochester Regional High School until she retired in 1996. Janis was involved with the Wareham community for many years, including volunteering with the Wareham High School Marching Band and Colorguard, Wareham Girls Softball League, and the Wareham Free Library. In her spare time Janis enjoyed sewing, puzzles, legos, crocheting, and spending time with her family. Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, husband Kevin of Independence, KS, two children, Steven and wife Rachel Fuller, and Karen Fuller, one grandson, Ethan Fuller, all of Independence, Kansas, one brother, Scott and wife Beth Lakin, of Carver, MA, and one sister, Nancy and husband Bob McCloskey, of Dover Foxcroft, ME. Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. Donations in her memory may be made to Gosnold Rehabilitation of Cape Cod. 200 Ter Heun Dr., Falmouth, MA 02540. For directions and online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wareham Courier from Mar. 18 to Mar. 25, 2019