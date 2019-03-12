Home

Joan A. Dias, 79, of West Wareham, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Wareham Healthcare in Wareham. She was the wife of the late Manuel "Poochie" Dias. Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late C. Francis Beaton and Florence (McCarthy) Beaton. She graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Brockton and moved to Wareham in 1966. Joanie worked as a bartender her whole life at many establishments throughout the community. She was a member of the Dudley Brown V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary. She is survived by her children, Bridget and Tom Forend of Onset, Heather and Jason Gaisford of Westport, Lawrence F. Carew and his fiance Jodie Costa of Carver, and Manuel Jay Dias of W. Wareham; her stepsons, Michael Mattos of Bourne and Jeff Dias and his wife Jennifer of Onset; her brother-in-law, Charles Dias of Bourne; 3 grandchildren, Chloe Lamonica, Justin Joaquin, and Brennan Gaisford; and 2 great-grandchildren, Collin and Farren Lamonica. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Colin F. Beaton, Rose Rossi, Eva Lepine, Lillian Toole, and Angus R. Beaton. Her funeral will be from the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., (Rte. 28), Wareham, on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary's Church, Onset Ave., Onset, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Donations in her memory may be made to Southcoast VNA Hospice, Attn: Community Affairs, 200 Mill Rd., Fairhaven, MA 02719. For directions and online guest book visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wareham Courier from Mar. 12 to Mar. 19, 2019
